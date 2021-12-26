Sat, January 22, 2022

Baby elephant Fah Sai enjoys Christmas

Fah Sai, a badly injured baby elephant that was rescued in Chanthaburi, is responding well to treatment and was seen enjoying Christmas Day celebrations on Saturday.

The baby elephant was transferred to Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya on December 2 and veterinarians removed a part of her front right ankle that had been injured by a hunting snare and the skin around the wound is now regenerating.

The young elephant also sustained eight gunshot wounds on her front left leg and though the wounds are healing well, there is still some pus that needs to be cleaned daily.

The vets said that though the wound dressing takes some time, Fah Sai is always patient and lively.

After her wounds were tended to on Christmas Day, the baby elephant was dressed up in a special costume and wooden bell to mark the occasion.

Published : December 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

