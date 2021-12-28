Thailand to go ahead with Molnupiravir order despite a marked drop in pill’s efficacy

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry signed a contract with Merck to procure 50,000 courses of Molnupiravir anti-Covid pill. The shipment is expected to land in January.

“The contract specifically says that Thailand can reconsider the order based on other countries’ order and usage of the drug,” Somsak said. “Latest information shows that the United Kingdom on December 22 increased its Molnupiravir order to 1.75 million courses, while Japan ordered another 1.6 million courses on December 24.

“The situation regarding the antiviral drug is constantly changing, while the department will focus primarily on the safety of patients,” said Somsak. “Merck & Co had initially claimed that the Molnupiravir has over 70 per cent efficacy in treating Covid-19 patients during its mid-stage human trials. The efficacy in the final stage however has dropped to 30-40 per cent, which means that the drug still works.”