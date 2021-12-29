Booster shot can increase your immunity by up to 200 times: expert virologist

“However, a study in Israel found that the immunity of mRNA recipients decreased at a faster rate than that of viral vector vaccine recipients, and can last for about three months,” Yong said. “The country is therefore considering giving a fourth jab to people in high-risk groups to keep their immunity at a high level.”

Yong also said the optimal interval between 2nd and 3rd shots should be from three to six months, but recipients who carry a high risk of contracting Covid-19, like medical professionals, should get a booster jab as soon as they hit the three-month mark after the second jab.

Yong estimated that the Omicron variant would replace Delta in the next 1-2 months in Thailand due to its faster rate of spread.

“Many studies have found that two doses of any vaccine are still not enough to prevent the Omicron variant, therefore everyone should get a booster shot as soon as they can to reduce the risk of developing severe symptoms and death,” he suggested.