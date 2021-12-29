NHRC calls on govt to assist Myanmar refugees, Thais in border areas

The request came after the battle between Myanmar’s armed forces and the Karen resistance intensified, forcing Myanmar nationals to flee into Thailand while Thai citizens living in border areas were at risk of losing their property and lives.
The NHRC said it was closely monitoring the situation as human rights and safety were a concern.
“To create stability and safety on the Thailand-Myanmar border, the government should prepare for the situation based on the international non-refoulement principle” the commission said.
“Meanwhile, the government should have a clear policy to assist refugees, such as implementing the four necessities of life, disease prevention and treatment. In this Covid-19 crisis, the government should launch measures to enable refugees to be screened for the virus and have access to treatment and vaccines.”
The commission also said the government should promote local mechanisms between the government, private business and civil society to take care of the refugees.
“Related agencies should provide safety for Thai nationals living on the Thailand-Myanmar border, such as building shelters, preparing an emergency plan and creating awareness,” the NHRC explained.
It said its two commissioners, Preeda Kongpan and Sayamon Kaiyurawong, would go to Tak’s Mae Sot district to cooperate with provincial agencies on human rights in the area.
“The commission hopes that assisting victims in line with human rights principles during the unrest will be the first priority for every party,” the commission added.
Related stories:
Published : December 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022