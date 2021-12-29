NHRC calls on govt to assist Myanmar refugees, Thais in border areas

The NHRC said it was closely monitoring the situation as human rights and safety were a concern.

“To create stability and safety on the Thailand-Myanmar border, the government should prepare for the situation based on the international non-refoulement principle” the commission said.

“Meanwhile, the government should have a clear policy to assist refugees, such as implementing the four necessities of life, disease prevention and treatment. In this Covid-19 crisis, the government should launch measures to enable refugees to be screened for the virus and have access to treatment and vaccines.”