Wed, January 12, 2022

Bangkok joins other world capitals in 2022 countdown

Photographs of Bangkok’s 2022 countdown were published by many news agencies alongside images captured in other major cities like Sydney, Hong Kong, Dubai, London and New York.

The highlight was Iconsiam’s “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” held under the theme “Win the World for Thailand”, which showcased the beauty of the Chao Phraya River and Thai identity.

 

The images were published by Reuters, CNN, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, ABC, NBC, BBC, Xinhua, Al Jazeera, ABC, Voice of America, The Daily Mail, The Sun, Euro News, Global News and Phoenix TV to name a few.

Nation Thailnad
