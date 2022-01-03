Bangkok joins other world capitals in 2022 countdown

The highlight was Iconsiam’s “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” held under the theme “Win the World for Thailand”, which showcased the beauty of the Chao Phraya River and Thai identity.
The images were published by Reuters, CNN, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, ABC, NBC, BBC, Xinhua, Al Jazeera, ABC, Voice of America, The Daily Mail, The Sun, Euro News, Global News and Phoenix TV to name a few.
Published : January 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
