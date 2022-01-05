Wed, January 12, 2022

Khao San Road shuts down for 3 days after 10 tourists test positive

Bangkok’s famous touristy Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon district has been closed for three days until January 6 for a clean-up after 10 tourists who visited the street during the New Year holidays tested positive for Covid-19, the Khao San Road Entrepreneurs Association announced on Tuesday.

“The 10 infections are from a cluster case found at a restaurant on Khao San Road. All 22 employees of the restaurant have been tested but so far none have turned up positive for Covid-19,” association president Sanga Ruangwatthanakul said.

“During the closure, businesses are encouraged to test their staff via the RT-PCR method and disinfect their establishments to ensure the safety of everyone,” he said.

Sanga said that after the street reopens on Friday it will continue to have screening checkpoints at the entrance and exit. Those who are not vaccinated or have received only a first jab must provide a negative ATK test result before entering.

“To prevent Covid-19 from spreading, business owners have been told to increase the frequency of ATK tests for their staff, and arrange seating at a maximum 50 per cent of capacity in indoor areas and 75 per cent outdoors,” he added.

Published : January 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

