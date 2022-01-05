Manhunt for guard after handcuff-rape at luxury Bangkok condo

The resident told police she had returned from errands and was about to enter her room on the 7th floor when she realised she had left the key inside. She went downstairs to ask for help from the condo’s chief security guard. The guard called a locksmith, who opened the door and then left.

Later, the resident answered a knock at the door to find the guard standing outside. She said he pushed her back into the apartment, locked the door, shackled her and warned her not to make a noise. She told police that he raped her and then fell asleep, giving her the chance to get dressed, run downstairs and call the police.

Six Phet Kasem police officers arrived at the scene but were denied entry by a receptionist.

Two hours passed before security camera footage was examined to reveal the suspect had dumped the handcuffs in the garbage. Police then checked the guard’s apartment but found it empty.