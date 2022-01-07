First batch of Myanmar refugees returns home

As of press time, no casualties or damages have been reported on the Thai side of the border.
The border command centre, meanwhile, is offering to escort Myanmar refugees back to their hometowns if they want. There are still some 2,000 Myanmar nationals taking refuge in Mae Sot.
Some 2,476 Myanmar nationals crossed over to Thailand in December to flee fighting between the Tatmadaw (Myanmar’s military) and Karen National Union (KNU) rebels.
Published : January 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022