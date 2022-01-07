Sat, January 22, 2022

First batch of Myanmar refugees returns home

Some 220 Myanmar nationals who sought refuge in Tak’s Mae Sot district decided to return home on Thursday evening after tensions in the border town of Myawaddy eased.

As of press time, no casualties or damages have been reported on the Thai side of the border.

The border command centre, meanwhile, is offering to escort Myanmar refugees back to their hometowns if they want. There are still some 2,000 Myanmar nationals taking refuge in Mae Sot.

Some 2,476 Myanmar nationals crossed over to Thailand in December to flee fighting between the Tatmadaw (Myanmar’s military) and Karen National Union (KNU) rebels.

 

