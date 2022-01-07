Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

No cases of ‘Flurona’ recorded in Thailand yet

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • No cases of ‘Flurona’ recorded in T...

No cases of so-called “Flurona” have been detected in Thailand yet, Department of Medical Sciences chief Suphakit Sirilak said on Friday.

Flurona is the term used to describe a simultaneous infection with the Covid-19 and influenza viruses.


Flurona symptoms are similar to Covid-19 symptoms but the number of cases globally remains low. Cases of the dual-infection have been found in Israel, Brazil, Hungary and the Philippines.

Suphakit advised people to take the same precautions against both diseases: wear masks, wash hands, and keep their distance from others.

The National Health Security Office has prepared 6 million doses of flu vaccine to protect vulnerable people, while the Covid-19 vaccination programme covers the entire population

Suphakit said flu vaccine should be administered one to two weeks after a Covid-19 jab to separate any side-effects.

Related News

Omicron fear closes 109 Bangkok schools for one week

From Alpha to Omicron: A chronicle of Thailand’s five Covid wars

Omicron now 2nd-most contagious disease in world

 

Related News

Published : January 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.