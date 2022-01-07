No cases of ‘Flurona’ recorded in Thailand yet



Flurona symptoms are similar to Covid-19 symptoms but the number of cases globally remains low. Cases of the dual-infection have been found in Israel, Brazil, Hungary and the Philippines.

Suphakit advised people to take the same precautions against both diseases: wear masks, wash hands, and keep their distance from others.

The National Health Security Office has prepared 6 million doses of flu vaccine to protect vulnerable people, while the Covid-19 vaccination programme covers the entire population

Suphakit said flu vaccine should be administered one to two weeks after a Covid-19 jab to separate any side-effects.