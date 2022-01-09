Bangkokians rush for jabs as Omicron wave rises

Bang Sue is offering a walk-in service for people who haven't received a Covid-19 jab, while those who want second or third jabs must book ahead via mobile network operators AIS, TRUE, DTAC or NT.
The vaccination centre is now taking third-jab appointments for people who received their second AstraZeneca dose in September or October.
On Sunday, health officials reported 8,511 new cases and 12 deaths over the previous 24 hours. Meanwhile, 2,605 patients recovered and left hospital.
Thailand’s latest wave of infections is being driven by the ultra-transmissible Omicron variant.
The country’s cumulative caseload since the pandemic began stands at 2,269,550 with 21,825 fatalities.
Published : January 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
