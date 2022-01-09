Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Bangkokians rush for jabs as Omicron wave rises

People flocked to Bangkok’s vaccination hub at Bang Sue Grand Station on Sunday as Thailand’s fifth wave of Covid-19 continued to spread.

Bang Sue is offering a walk-in service for people who haven't received a Covid-19 jab, while those who want second or third jabs must book ahead via mobile network operators AIS, TRUE, DTAC or NT.

Bangkokians rush for jabs as Omicron wave rises

The vaccination centre is now taking third-jab appointments for people who received their second AstraZeneca dose in September or October.

Bangkokians rush for jabs as Omicron wave rises

On Sunday, health officials reported 8,511 new cases and 12 deaths over the previous 24 hours. Meanwhile, 2,605 patients recovered and left hospital.

Bangkokians rush for jabs as Omicron wave rises

Thailand’s latest wave of infections is being driven by the ultra-transmissible Omicron variant.

Bangkokians rush for jabs as Omicron wave rises

The country’s cumulative caseload since the pandemic began stands at 2,269,550 with 21,825 fatalities.

Bangkokians rush for jabs as Omicron wave rises

Related stories:

Bangkokians rush for jabs as Omicron wave rises

Related News

Published : January 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.