32 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Koh Chang

The Trat provincial public health said on Sunday that 48 cases had been confirmed on Sunday, eight of whom had recovered. Of them, 15 were found in Koh Chang and 17 in Koh Chang Tai.
Since December 28, Trat has had 110 Covid-19 cases, 69 of whom were confirmed to have been infected by the Omicron variant. Of the 69 Omicron cases, 34 were in Koh Chang alone.
In a bid to tackle this, Koh Chang and Koh Chang Tai authorities have set up waiting centres for people with mild symptoms.
The Mu Koh Chang National Park, meanwhile, is closed to tourists and all activities have been cancelled.
Published : January 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022