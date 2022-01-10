32 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Koh Chang

Since December 28, Trat has had 110 Covid-19 cases, 69 of whom were confirmed to have been infected by the Omicron variant. Of the 69 Omicron cases, 34 were in Koh Chang alone.

In a bid to tackle this, Koh Chang and Koh Chang Tai authorities have set up waiting centres for people with mild symptoms.

The Mu Koh Chang National Park, meanwhile, is closed to tourists and all activities have been cancelled.