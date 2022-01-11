Sat, January 22, 2022

Bangkok emergency response centre upgraded as infection spreads

Bangkok’s Covid-19 emergency response centre has been upgraded to tackle the latest wave of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

The 1669 hotline at the Emergency Medical Centre (Erawan Centre) has increased its number of lines from 30 to 60 with staff working 24 hours a day, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Tuesday. It plans to add another 60 lines next week to ensure no patients are left behind.

The centre has also doubled its patient-transfer capacity to 300 per day.

The centre uses a citywide network of police, soldiers, volunteers and foundations to transfer patients to home and community isolation or hospitals, depending on the severity of illness.

Bangkok recorded 593 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday.

 

Published : January 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

