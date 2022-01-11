Bangkok emergency response centre upgraded as infection spreads

The 1669 hotline at the Emergency Medical Centre (Erawan Centre) has increased its number of lines from 30 to 60 with staff working 24 hours a day, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Tuesday. It plans to add another 60 lines next week to ensure no patients are left behind.
The centre has also doubled its patient-transfer capacity to 300 per day.
The centre uses a citywide network of police, soldiers, volunteers and foundations to transfer patients to home and community isolation or hospitals, depending on the severity of illness.
Bangkok recorded 593 new Covid-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday.
Published : January 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
