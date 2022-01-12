Govt to vaccinate 5.2 million kids against Covid-19

So far, 4,317,337 out of 5,148,710 students in this age group agreed to be vaccinated. Precisely 4,102,827 or 95.03 per cent have received the first jab while 3,040,726 or 70.43 per cent have received the second jab.

The spokesman said the government would speed up the process so that students are fully vaccinated amid the spreading Omicron variant, allowing them to return to school as soon as possible.

The prime minister also instructed government agencies concerned to monitor and prevent a shortage of test kits and medicine for fighting the outbreak.

Prayut was informed that the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation would sell 3 million ATK kits for Bt35 each on Friday at eight outlets of the state enterprise. Sales would go online from January 17, the spokesman added.

In its latest update on the situation, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced on Wednesday that there were 7,681 new Covid cases and 22 additional fatalities in the previous 24 hours.