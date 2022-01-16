Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Chumphon, Songkhla voters flock to polling stations to choose their favourite MP

Voters flocked to polling stations in Chumphon’s Constituency 1 and Songkhla’s Constituency 6 on Sunday to cast their ballot for a new MP.

The by-elections are being held to find replacements for Democrat veterans, Chumpol Julsai and Thaworn Senneam, who were stripped of their MP status over their roles in protests that led to the 2014 coup.

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, all polling stations have implemented strict prevention measures including providing hand-sanitising gel, checking body temperature and ensuring everyone wears a facemask.

Songkhla’s election director Klong Rueangsang said inspectors have been instructed to monitor the situation closely as the by-election is being closely fought.

He expects 80 per cent of the 128,518 registered voters to cast their ballot, especially in Sadao district where up to 70,357 voters live.

Chumphon, Songkhla voters flock to polling stations to choose their favourite MP

Meanwhile, Election Commission chief Itthiporn Boonprakong said he expects more than 77 per cent of voters in Chumphon’s Constituency 1 to exercise their right. He added that people who need to report to work have the right to seek time off to cast their ballot.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.