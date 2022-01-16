Chumphon, Songkhla voters flock to polling stations to choose their favourite MP

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, all polling stations have implemented strict prevention measures including providing hand-sanitising gel, checking body temperature and ensuring everyone wears a facemask.

Songkhla’s election director Klong Rueangsang said inspectors have been instructed to monitor the situation closely as the by-election is being closely fought.

He expects 80 per cent of the 128,518 registered voters to cast their ballot, especially in Sadao district where up to 70,357 voters live.