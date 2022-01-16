Chumphon, Songkhla voters flock to polling stations to choose their favourite MP

The by-elections are being held to find replacements for Democrat veterans, Chumpol Julsai and Thaworn Senneam, who were stripped of their MP status over their roles in protests that led to the 2014 coup.
In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, all polling stations have implemented strict prevention measures including providing hand-sanitising gel, checking body temperature and ensuring everyone wears a facemask.
Songkhla’s election director Klong Rueangsang said inspectors have been instructed to monitor the situation closely as the by-election is being closely fought.
He expects 80 per cent of the 128,518 registered voters to cast their ballot, especially in Sadao district where up to 70,357 voters live.
Meanwhile, Election Commission chief Itthiporn Boonprakong said he expects more than 77 per cent of voters in Chumphon’s Constituency 1 to exercise their right. He added that people who need to report to work have the right to seek time off to cast their ballot.
Published : January 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
