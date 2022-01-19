Sat, January 22, 2022

Micro full moon spotted on Tuesday night by Thais in several areas

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has posted pictures of full moon from the night of Tuesday (January 18), which is this year’s farthest micro full moon.

A micro full moon or micro moon is the phenomenon that a full moon or a new moon coincides with apogee, the point in the moon’s orbit farthest away from Earth.

“The micro full moon is currently about 401,011 kilometres away from the Earth and is visible to the naked eye on the east after sunset or from 6.30pm until dawn on Wednesday,” said NARIT on its facebook page.

NARIT explained that the moon’s orbit is oval-shaped and there are days when the moon moves closest and farthest from the earth.

“When the moon is about 357,000km away, it is closest to the Earth, and farthest when it is about 406,000km away," it said.

People from several areas of Thailand have responded to NARIT’s post by posting photos of micro full moon that they took on Tuesday night.

Published : January 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

