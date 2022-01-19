Sat, January 22, 2022

Pork shortage, price rise affect Trang’s signature dish

The hike in pork prices and subsequent shortage has left a bitter taste in everyone's mouth, going as far as severely affecting Trang’s signature roast pork dish, which usually sells like hot cakes during Chinese New Year.

A news source said on Tuesday that the pork price in Trang rose to 200 baht per kg for red meat, 250 baht/kg for belly, and 180 baht/kg for ground pork, while supply is limited, prompting many food sellers to reduce the amount of pork in their meals.

Yupin Thaensuwan, owner of Ko Phao Roast Pork restaurant in Mueang Trang district, said that due to the rising costs she needed to adjust the price of her roast pork from 460 baht/kg to 550 baht.

“The limited supply also forced us to reduce the pigs we roast daily. In the past we roasted 3-4 pigs per day, but nowadays we roast only 1-2 and still have leftovers,” she bemoaned.

Rungrat Rotha, owner of Mae Yin restaurant in Ban Pho subdistrict, said that since the price crisis, she has only adjusted the price up once, from 420 baht/kg to 500 baht.

“If pork prices continue to climb, I might have to raise the price to 550 baht/kg this week,” she warned.

Weena Leelakosin, owner of Ban Bua Bok restaurant, has also had to adjust the price of her roast pork to 550 baht.

“As the Chinese New Year draws close, we are seeing fewer customers compared to the same period last year,” she said.

“The contracting economy and inflated pork price have forced them to spend their money more carefully, while some are saving up for a big spending spree for the occasion.”

A customer who travelled from Bangkok to buy roast pork in Trang told the news source that last year he spent only 400 baht/kg.

“This year the price has risen to more than 500 baht/kg, but the deliciousness still makes it worth the price. Besides, it’s understandable that the price adjustment is unavoidable due to the price crisis,” he said.

Published : January 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

