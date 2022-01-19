Pork shortage, price rise affect Trang’s signature dish

Rungrat Rotha, owner of Mae Yin restaurant in Ban Pho subdistrict, said that since the price crisis, she has only adjusted the price up once, from 420 baht/kg to 500 baht.

“If pork prices continue to climb, I might have to raise the price to 550 baht/kg this week,” she warned.

Weena Leelakosin, owner of Ban Bua Bok restaurant, has also had to adjust the price of her roast pork to 550 baht.

“As the Chinese New Year draws close, we are seeing fewer customers compared to the same period last year,” she said.

“The contracting economy and inflated pork price have forced them to spend their money more carefully, while some are saving up for a big spending spree for the occasion.”

A customer who travelled from Bangkok to buy roast pork in Trang told the news source that last year he spent only 400 baht/kg.

“This year the price has risen to more than 500 baht/kg, but the deliciousness still makes it worth the price. Besides, it’s understandable that the price adjustment is unavoidable due to the price crisis,” he said.