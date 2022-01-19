Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road to be closed for repairs

The SRT explained that it did not ignore the problem. It had asked Italian Thai Development to repair the road as it was covered under the SRT Red Line construction so there would be no additional expense.

In the first phase, Italian Thai Development will repair the road surface from the bridge at kilometre marker 22+642 to the intersection at kilometre 23+800 from January 25.

The second phase will see repairs to the stretch from Don Mueang Police Station to the intersection at kilometre 23+800, under the Don Mueang railway station, and from Kan Kheha station to Don Mueang district office.

The SRT said the road had always undergone repairs from 2020. For example, the road in the Don Mueang area has been repaired three times in 2020 and twice in 2021.