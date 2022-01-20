No school shutdowns unless clusters emerge

“However, a shutdown will be imposed if clusters crop up in schools,” he made it clear.

Sarawut said that if one or two confirmed cases were found in a classroom, the ministry would order the school to shut down the class for three days for a thorough clean-up. If confirmed cases were found in more than one class, the school must shut down the entire grade for three days for cleaning.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, schools may put a halt on all group activities and order students in high risk groups to take online classes only,” Sarawut said.