PM lauds agencies after nature reserves included in World Heritage tentative list

The Cabinet had approved the promotion of the natural reserves on November 16 and their names were submitted to the World Heritage Centre on December 18.
“The premier also urged related agencies to pay attention to natural resources for the benefit of citizens and the country,” Thanakorn said.
The spokesman cited Prayut as saying that once the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves are made World Heritage sites, related agencies must cooperate to ensure that the area’s ecosystem is up to standard.
“We believe that the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves will be another important tourist attraction for both Thais and foreigners, which would help boost the economy and create jobs for residents in the area,” he pointed out.
The Andaman Sea Nature Reserves cover six national parks in Ranong, Phang-nga and Phuket, They are:
• Mu Ko Ranong
• Laem Son
• Mu Ko Surin
• Mu Ko Similan
• Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang
• Sirinat.
Related stories:
Published : January 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022