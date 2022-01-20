PM lauds agencies after nature reserves included in World Heritage tentative list

“The premier also urged related agencies to pay attention to natural resources for the benefit of citizens and the country,” Thanakorn said.

The spokesman cited Prayut as saying that once the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves are made World Heritage sites, related agencies must cooperate to ensure that the area’s ecosystem is up to standard.

“We believe that the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves will be another important tourist attraction for both Thais and foreigners, which would help boost the economy and create jobs for residents in the area,” he pointed out.