How many Covid-19 jabs do we really need? Dr Yong has the answer

“To stay safe from Covid-19, getting the first two jabs is mandatory. After an appropriate time, the recipient should get a booster shot to keep their immunity high,” Yong said. “One should not get a fourth or fifth shot too soon, as the immunity built by the third shot has not reduced and the additional doses will be a waste.”

Yong added that the fourth shot should only be taken three to six months after the third shot, and if it is an mRNA vaccine, then a six-month waiting period is recommended.

“Though there is no such thing as a vaccine overdose, vaccines can still have adverse side effects,” Yong added.