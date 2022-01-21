3 lottery scammers caught red-handed in Loei

The arrest came after someone filed a complaint saying a group of lottery sellers was cooperating with postal workers to jack up the price of lottery tickets, the Anti-Corruption Division’s chief Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiat Pankaew said.
The first team of police officers and officials from the Government Lottery Office arrested Chaisit, 32, and Paweena, 26, (last names withheld) behind the Erawan Thailand Post Office. The team also found more than 200 boxes containing lottery tickets inside a silver-grey Toyota van.
“Another team arrested Kanya, 43, [last name withheld] at the Bangchak petrol station,” Jaroonkiat said. “They found 65 boxes of lottery tickets inside a bronze-coloured Mitsubishi Pajero SUV.”
The suspects have reportedly pleaded guilty, saying Erawan postal worker Pairoj (last name withheld) and his accomplices helped them smuggle lottery tickets.
"The suspects also claimed that they had to pay postal workers an extra 100 baht per unregistered box," he added.
Related stories:
Published : January 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022