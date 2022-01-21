Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

3 lottery scammers caught red-handed in Loei

Three lottery sellers were nabbed on Thursday in Loei’s Erawan district for allegedly moving 200,000 unregistered lottery tickets worth over 20 million baht.

The arrest came after someone filed a complaint saying a group of lottery sellers was cooperating with postal workers to jack up the price of lottery tickets, the Anti-Corruption Division’s chief Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiat Pankaew said.

The first team of police officers and officials from the Government Lottery Office arrested Chaisit, 32, and Paweena, 26, (last names withheld) behind the Erawan Thailand Post Office. The team also found more than 200 boxes containing lottery tickets inside a silver-grey Toyota van.

3 lottery scammers caught red-handed in Loei

“Another team arrested Kanya, 43, [last name withheld] at the Bangchak petrol station,” Jaroonkiat said. “They found 65 boxes of lottery tickets inside a bronze-coloured Mitsubishi Pajero SUV.”

3 lottery scammers caught red-handed in Loei

The suspects have reportedly pleaded guilty, saying Erawan postal worker Pairoj (last name withheld) and his accomplices helped them smuggle lottery tickets.

3 lottery scammers caught red-handed in Loei

"The suspects also claimed that they had to pay postal workers an extra 100 baht per unregistered box," he added.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : January 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.