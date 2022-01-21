3 lottery scammers caught red-handed in Loei

The first team of police officers and officials from the Government Lottery Office arrested Chaisit, 32, and Paweena, 26, (last names withheld) behind the Erawan Thailand Post Office. The team also found more than 200 boxes containing lottery tickets inside a silver-grey Toyota van.

“Another team arrested Kanya, 43, [last name withheld] at the Bangchak petrol station,” Jaroonkiat said. “They found 65 boxes of lottery tickets inside a bronze-coloured Mitsubishi Pajero SUV.”