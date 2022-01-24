Mon, February 07, 2022

Shopping subsidy scheme extended with Bt34.8bn budget

The Cabinet on Monday approved phase four of the government’s “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) subsidy scheme with a budget of 34.8 billion baht.

The scheme pays up to half the cost of food, general goods, massage, spa and salon services, and public transport.

The subsidy is capped at 150 baht per person per day up to a maximum of 1,200 baht, and available from February 1 to April 30.

The scheme aims to aid economic recovery by boosting demand and supply while stimulating spending to help small operators. It is also designed to soften the financial impact of rising living costs.

The Cabinet also approved a budget of 8.07 billion baht to raise payments to welfare card holders by 200 baht per month for three months until April, plus a budget of 1.351 billion baht for vulnerable people who need special assistance.

The aim is to reduce burdens on cardholders whose income has dropped during the Covid-19 crisis.

Published : January 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

