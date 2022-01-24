Shopping subsidy scheme extended with Bt34.8bn budget

The subsidy is capped at 150 baht per person per day up to a maximum of 1,200 baht, and available from February 1 to April 30.

The scheme aims to aid economic recovery by boosting demand and supply while stimulating spending to help small operators. It is also designed to soften the financial impact of rising living costs.

The Cabinet also approved a budget of 8.07 billion baht to raise payments to welfare card holders by 200 baht per month for three months until April, plus a budget of 1.351 billion baht for vulnerable people who need special assistance.

The aim is to reduce burdens on cardholders whose income has dropped during the Covid-19 crisis.