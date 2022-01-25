11.5m reports of ‘fake news’ in one week worries PM

It found 231 messages of fake news covering 116 issues, including 21 issues related to Covid-19.

The fake news was divided into four groups: 74 items related to government policy or official information; 29 items related to health products; six items related to disaster; and seven items related to the economy.

Monitoring of Thailand’s internet has tightened considerably since the 2014 coup, triggering complaints from rights groups that the government is waging a war against free speech.

A government spokesman said citizens were becoming more aware of fake news on social media since the campaign against misinformation had increased the proportion of genuine news.