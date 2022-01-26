Don’t control price of goods : ex-commerce minister Narongcha

He pointed out that since the third quarter of last year, a number of private companies had sent signals warning the government that the price of oil and other sources of energy would increase, which is happening right now.

Thailand is encountering steep price surges in consumer products.

The government should realise that a price increase of commodity raw materials such as oil or animal feed, coupled with rising transportation costs due to the pandemic, will affect the cost of living and impact livelihoods, Narongchai said in an interview with The Nation's LIVE morning news program "Voice of The Nation".

“The way to do it is we, as a market economy, should bolster market forces. We should also allow imports, based on market forces, of animal feed such as soybeans and maize. We must ease controls and manage the export of goods, taking into account domestic demand. Price increases will then be minimum and more manageable,” he explained.