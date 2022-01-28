Songkhla school reopening sparks Covid-19 clusters

The office said most schools in Songkhla opened in January after students were given their second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Tracking shows most of the students had picked up the virus from unvaccinated friends and family members. There are some 120,000 unvaccinated people in Songkhla province.
Published : January 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
