Mon, February 07, 2022

Songkhla school reopening sparks Covid-19 clusters

Less than one month after schools reopened in Songkhla province, some 300 students tested positive for Covid-19, with 200 infections narrowed down to Omicron, the provincial public health office said on Thursday.

Nation Thailnad
