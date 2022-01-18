Sat, January 22, 2022

Songkhla by-election win comes with Covid infections for Democrats

Democrat Party members who helped in the Songkhla by-election last week, including deputy party leader Dech-it Khaothong, have tested positive for Covid-19, the party said on Monday.

The party has instructed people who were helping with the election as well as those who attended Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on’s press conference on Sunday to undergo tests and isolate themselves. People who were close to Dech-it should be particularly vigilant, it said.

Dech-it said he immediately took a test when he began feeling ill and developed a sore throat. He is now being treated at Bangkok Hospital in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district.

He said he may have picked up the infection when he met many people while helping with the election campaign.

Meanwhile, by-election winner Supaporn Kamnerdpol has not tested positive but will be isolated.

 

Published : January 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

