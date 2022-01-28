Thai study makes strong case for use of mRNA vaccine as booster dose

He said the research had been carried out in cooperation with Dr Thaneeya Duangchinda, a researcher of the Medical Biotechnology Unit of Siriraj Hospital.

The study was carried out among four groups of 60 people each who received two doses of inactivated vaccine for six months. All people in the four groups received two Sinovac vaccines for six months.

The first group received an inactivated Sinopharm vaccine for a booster dose, the second group the viral vector AstraZeneca vaccine, the third group the mRNA Pfizer vaccine and the fourth group the mRNA Moderna vaccine.