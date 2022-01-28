BMA to install more AI traffic cameras to improve road safety

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration chief posted on his Facebook wall that he would like to thank the Royal Thai Police for approving the expansion of the AI traffic-camera project.
Currently, AI traffic cameras are used only at the Asoke intersection in a pilot project to catch motorists and motorcyclists when they violate traffic rights or stop on zebra crossings while waiting for the green light.
The expansion of the system was approved by the Royal Thai Police on Friday, allowing the BMA to rush to install more AI cameras at some 10 to 20 more intersections and at several zebra crossings, Aswin said.
Police and the BMA have been stepping up road-safety measures after an eye doctor was killed by a speeding big bike at a zebra crossing on a Bangkok street last week.
The BMA will use the AI camera system to catch traffic violators and send their pictures to the police to issue warrants and fines accordingly, the governor added.
Aswin said the AI system had been effective in reducing the number of traffic violations at the Asoke intersection.
To improve road safety, apart from improving physical characteristics of problematic roads, intersections and crossings, the strict enforcement of traffic law would also be necessary, Aswin added.
He said the AI camera system would allow police to issue tickets against violators effectively and fast, and eventually prompt motorists and motorcyclists to improve their behaviour.
“When the AI camera system is expanded to several crossings and intersections, traffic law violations will come down and when the system covers entire Bangkok, those who tend to violate the traffic law will change their behaviour,” Aswin said.
