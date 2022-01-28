BMA to install more AI traffic cameras to improve road safety

Currently, AI traffic cameras are used only at the Asoke intersection in a pilot project to catch motorists and motorcyclists when they violate traffic rights or stop on zebra crossings while waiting for the green light.

The expansion of the system was approved by the Royal Thai Police on Friday, allowing the BMA to rush to install more AI cameras at some 10 to 20 more intersections and at several zebra crossings, Aswin said.

Police and the BMA have been stepping up road-safety measures after an eye doctor was killed by a speeding big bike at a zebra crossing on a Bangkok street last week.

The BMA will use the AI camera system to catch traffic violators and send their pictures to the police to issue warrants and fines accordingly, the governor added.