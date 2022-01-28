Transport Ministry studies Thailand’s road network to resolve country’s traffic woes

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Thursday that the study found five types of problems with expressways, namely:

Insufficient capacity

Traffic flow at connecting roads and junctions

Off-ramp congestion

Bottlenecks at toll gates

Traffic bottlenecks

He said the three routes that had the most problems were Sirat Expressway from Ngamwongwan-Phya Thai-Rama IX, Chalerm Maha Nakhon and Chalong Rat expressways.

The Transport Ministry was instructed in 2020 to come up with solutions for the country’s traffic problems as well as look into the option of constructing more expressways. The study is expected to be completed this year and presented to the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Saksayam said EXAT has analysed the traffic problem and come up with the following solutions: