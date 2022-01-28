Mon, February 07, 2022

1st lot of Thai farm products speed to Chongqing on China-Laos rail system

The first batch of agricultural cargo heading for China’s Chongqing city left the China-Laos railway system’s Vientiane station at 3pm on Thursday, said Alongkorn Polabutr, adviser to the agriculture minister.

“The China-Laos railway will transport more than 20 containers of farm products per train from Thailand to China, the country’s biggest market,” he said on Thursday. “The train was loaded up at Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge border checkpoint in Nong Khai province. It then travelled to [Lao capital] Vientiane and will enter China via the Mohan checkpoint in Yunnan province, before terminating at Chongqing.

“The cargo was initially scheduled to leave on Wednesday but was delayed to Thursday,” Alongkorn added. “This railway is a part of the Isaan gateway project that aims to link Thailand’s Northeast to Laos and China to promote agriculture, industry and export in the region based on policies set by Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sreeon.”

Published : January 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

