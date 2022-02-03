Don discusses implementation of Foreign Affairs masterplan

The participants exchanged views on priorities in foreign affairs for 2022 which can contribute to restoring Thailand's economy and society from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tanee said.

They emphasised the importance of cooperation with foreign countries through various dialogue frameworks, both bilateral and multilateral, especially the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec). Thailand is the chair of Bimstec this year and wants to help restore and lay the foundation for Thai economy and society in the future and achieve sustainable development for the country, the spokesman said,