Don discusses implementation of Foreign Affairs masterplan

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said that the meeting extensively discussed the implementation of the Masterplan on Foreign Affairs, or “5S Strategy”, under the National Strategy. It aims to achieve five key strategic priorities of diplomacy – security, sustainability, standard, status, and synergy. The meeting also discussed the preparation for the first five-year (2018–2022) evaluation of the Masterplan, which will be held at the end of 2022.
The participants exchanged views on priorities in foreign affairs for 2022 which can contribute to restoring Thailand's economy and society from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tanee said.
They emphasised the importance of cooperation with foreign countries through various dialogue frameworks, both bilateral and multilateral, especially the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec). Thailand is the chair of Bimstec this year and wants to help restore and lay the foundation for Thai economy and society in the future and achieve sustainable development for the country, the spokesman said,
Published : February 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
