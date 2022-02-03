Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Don discusses implementation of Foreign Affairs masterplan

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Thursday presided over a video conference of the Overseas State Administration (Team Thailand) Committee.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said that the meeting extensively discussed the implementation of the Masterplan on Foreign Affairs, or “5S Strategy”, under the National Strategy. It aims to achieve five key strategic priorities of diplomacy – security, sustainability, standard, status, and synergy. The meeting also discussed the preparation for the first five-year (2018–2022) evaluation of the Masterplan, which will be held at the end of 2022.

The participants exchanged views on priorities in foreign affairs for 2022 which can contribute to restoring Thailand's economy and society from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tanee said.

They emphasised the importance of cooperation with foreign countries through various dialogue frameworks, both bilateral and multilateral, especially the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec). Thailand is the chair of Bimstec this year and wants to help restore and lay the foundation for Thai economy and society in the future and achieve sustainable development for the country, the spokesman said,

 

Don discusses implementation of Foreign Affairs masterplan Don discusses implementation of Foreign Affairs masterplan Don discusses implementation of Foreign Affairs masterplan

Related News

Prayut, Saudi Arabian govt discussing ties, projects

The China-Laos Railroad Project marks Asean’s game changer: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Ministry announces instructions for Thailand Pass applicants

Related News

Published : February 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.