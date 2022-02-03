Remembering famous victims on World Cancer Day

The local media has played an important role in increasing awareness of cancer and encouraging Thai citizens to adopt hygiene and personal health habits that could minimise the chances of contracting cancer.
World Cancer Day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration, which was written in 2008.
Among local celebrities, actor Saranyoo Wongkrachang and singer Ronnachai “Od” Thomyapariwat both succumbed to cancer last year. The other cancer victims were comedian Phaithoon Pumrat, better known by his stage name “The Smoky Robert”, and veteran television host Somchai Prepraphaphong ("Sena Coke").
Published : February 03, 2022
