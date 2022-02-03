Prices of pork, chicken, eggs expected to go down

The general drop in wholesale price at the pig farms should lower to Bt100, resulting in a decrease in the retail price, he said, without explaining why the retail price had earlier jumped to the highest rate even before the Chinese New Year period. The high price had led to the government facing flak from the opposition and the general public.

The price of chicken meat is expected to go down to Bt65-82 per kilogram, which is a slight drop from the current rate, while the price of egg, the middle No. 3 size, should drop to Bt100 for a 30-egg pack, or average Bt3.33 apiece.