Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Crackdown on illegal dumping in Bangkok uncovers 23 sites, 2 more culprits

A citywide crackdown on illegal dumping in Bangkok netted two more culprits on Thursday as police pounced in Lat Krabang district.

Lat Krabang is among two-dozen hotspots for dumping in Bangkok that authorities have identified since launching their operation earlier this year.

On Thursday, police arrested Sawai (last name withheld), 49, on suspicion of serial dumping at a 7-rai plot on Soi Patthana Chonabot 3. Waste and construction rubble was already piled on 4 rai of the plot.

Police said Sawai confessed to illegally dumping waste on private land for the past two years, saying she received 40 to 300 baht per load. She was paid more for dumping non-recyclable waste than recyclables.

She added that she had switched to the Lat Krabang site three days ago after being caught dumping elsewhere. Police said she had been caught fly-tipping twice before in Saphan Sung district, on November 2, 2021 and on January 24 this year.

Police arrested the second suspect, named as Tawee (last name withheld), 41, at Soi Wang Phun Sin.

 

He confessed to dumping waste illegally for the past seven years, they said. He was also caught at Saphan Sung district in November.

Both suspects were charged with violating public health laws for collecting, transporting or disposing of waste for profit without authorisation.

The citywide crackdown was ordered earlier this year by Central Investigation Bureau commissioner Jirabhop Bhuridej.

Since then, the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division has uncovered 23 illegal dump sites across the capital while investigating local complaints of air pollution and foul odours.
 

