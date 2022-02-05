Crackdown on illegal dumping in Bangkok uncovers 23 sites, 2 more culprits

On Thursday, police arrested Sawai (last name withheld), 49, on suspicion of serial dumping at a 7-rai plot on Soi Patthana Chonabot 3. Waste and construction rubble was already piled on 4 rai of the plot.

Police said Sawai confessed to illegally dumping waste on private land for the past two years, saying she received 40 to 300 baht per load. She was paid more for dumping non-recyclable waste than recyclables.

She added that she had switched to the Lat Krabang site three days ago after being caught dumping elsewhere. Police said she had been caught fly-tipping twice before in Saphan Sung district, on November 2, 2021 and on January 24 this year.

Police arrested the second suspect, named as Tawee (last name withheld), 41, at Soi Wang Phun Sin.