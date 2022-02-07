Manita Farmer crowned 2022 Miss Thailand

The final round of the Miss Thailand competition, themed “Revival of the Original”, was held in CentralWorld Bangkok and broadcast live on True4U 24 channel.
The 53rd Miss Thailand beat four other contenders and took home a bouquet, sceptre, sash, crown and a cheque for 800,000 baht.
As this year’s Miss Thailand, Manita will serve as the voice of Thai society and will support people, especially underprivileged children. She is also expected to become Thailand’s ambassador for culture and tourism.
Published : February 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
