Mae Sot police kick off ‘Smart Safety Zone 4.0’ to enhance public safety

“The CCTV camera is fitted on a metal ‘SOS pole’ which has an emergency button that people can press to call police in case of emergency,” said Mae Sot police station chief Pol Colonel Monsak Kaew-on.

“Mae Sot has been selected by the Royal Thai Police to pilot this campaign in three communities covering an area of 0.23 square kilometers. They are Wat Luang, Ruam Jai and Islamic communities.”

Monsak added that the campaign aims to use modern technology such as CCTV cameras and a network system to enhance the capability of police surveillance and help prevent crimes and facilitate traffic flow.