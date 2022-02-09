Mae Sot police kick off ‘Smart Safety Zone 4.0’ to enhance public safety

“The CCTV camera is fitted on a metal ‘SOS pole’ which has an emergency button that people can press to call police in case of emergency,” said Mae Sot police station chief Pol Colonel Monsak Kaew-on.
“Mae Sot has been selected by the Royal Thai Police to pilot this campaign in three communities covering an area of 0.23 square kilometers. They are Wat Luang, Ruam Jai and Islamic communities.”
Monsak added that the campaign aims to use modern technology such as CCTV cameras and a network system to enhance the capability of police surveillance and help prevent crimes and facilitate traffic flow.
The police will reach out to locals and tourists to teach them how to use the SOS poles properly to report crimes or ask for police assistance.
As part of its initiative to actively prevent crimes at the community level, the Royal Thai Police is planning to expand its Smart Safety Zone 4.0 to all provinces should the pilot campaign prove successful. One police station in each province will be selected to be a central agency in monitoring the CCTV camera network throughout the province.
Published : February 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
