Bhumjaithai ministers kept a ‘social distance’ from Cabinet meeting, jokes Satit

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was reported to be working at the ministry even though he claimed he took leave from the Cabinet meeting to “quarantine”.

Anutin refused to answer reporters when they asked him whether the move by the seven to stay away from the Cabinet meeting was related to the Interior Ministry’s proposal to extend the concession of the Skytrain operator.

Reporters speculated that the seven ministers stayed away from the Cabinet meeting as they did not want to be involved with the BTS contract extension, a decision which, according to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, has not yet been concluded.