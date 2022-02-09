Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Bhumjaithai ministers kept a ‘social distance’ from Cabinet meeting, jokes Satit

Deputy Minister of Public Health Satit Pitutecha joked on Facebook that seven Bhumjaithai ministers had kept a “social distance” from their Cabinet counterparts by not attending a ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

The post was accompanied by pictures.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was reported to be working at the ministry even though he claimed he took leave from the Cabinet meeting to “quarantine”.

Anutin refused to answer reporters when they asked him whether the move by the seven to stay away from the Cabinet meeting was related to the Interior Ministry’s proposal to extend the concession of the Skytrain operator.

Reporters speculated that the seven ministers stayed away from the Cabinet meeting as they did not want to be involved with the BTS contract extension, a decision which, according to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, has not yet been concluded.

 

Published : February 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

