Marijuana and hemp extracts are officially off narcotics list

The announcement, signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, stipulated that the plants that are on the Category 5 narcotics list are:

1. Opium (Papaver somniferum L., Papaver bracteatum Lindl., or other plants in the same family that provide opium alkaloids)

2. Psilocybin, or magic mushroom (Psilocybe cubensis [Earle] Singer, or other plants in the same family that provide psilocybin or psilocin)

3. Cannabis (marijuana) or hemp extracts, except for:

A) Extracts from cannabis or hemp grown domestically that have tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) of less than 0.2 per cent of its weight

B) Extracts from the seeds of cannabis or hemp grown domestically.