Marijuana and hemp extracts are officially off narcotics list

The announcement, signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, stipulated that the plants that are on the Category 5 narcotics list are:
1. Opium (Papaver somniferum L., Papaver bracteatum Lindl., or other plants in the same family that provide opium alkaloids)
2. Psilocybin, or magic mushroom (Psilocybe cubensis [Earle] Singer, or other plants in the same family that provide psilocybin or psilocin)
3. Cannabis (marijuana) or hemp extracts, except for:
A) Extracts from cannabis or hemp grown domestically that have tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) of less than 0.2 per cent of its weight
B) Extracts from the seeds of cannabis or hemp grown domestically.
Anutin said earlier this week that household planting of marijuana and hemp can start in the next 120 days, once marijuana’s removal from the blacklist is published in the Royal Gazette.
Individual households can grow up to six marijuana plants. However, those who have registered with the government as a community enterprise (7 people) can grow an unlimited number.
Prior to planting, growers must notify the public health office in their province of how many marijuana plants they intend to grow, where the growth will take place, and for what purpose. The office will then forward the proposal to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Households can start growing the plants only after the FDA gives them the green light.
Published : February 10, 2022
