Oil slick found from a new leak off Rayong province

The governor of Rayong has called an urgent meeting of local government agencies to cope with the consequences of the leak.

A Star Petroleum Plc statement issued to the governor categorised the leak as Tier 1, meaning the oil leak is not in excess of 20 tonnes, while a damage control team was at the leak site in anticipation of assistance from vessels and aircraft belonging to the Royal Thai Navy.

The statement described the slick's colour as silver but did not provide an explanation on the type of oil or the severity of the leaked, or how easily or differently the slick could be dealt with.