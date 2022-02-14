Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Russia-Ukraine tension, US interest rate hike to pressure SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to move between 1,690 and 1,695 points on Monday amid uncertainty over rising Russia-Ukraine tensions, Krungsri Securities said.

Uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s move to raise the interest rate to tackle inflation is also pressuring the index.

"However, the sharp rise in oil price and mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• BBL, KBANK, KTB, SCB, TTB, BLA and THREL will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• IVL, TOP, SPRC, GULF, BANPU, TU, CPF, SPALI, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CPN, CRC, BLA, NER, ITEL, XO, ASK, UBE, FORTH, TH and SNNP are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.

The SET Index closed at 1,699.20 on Friday, down 3.8 points or 0.22 per cent. Transactions totalled 95.43 billion baht with an index high of 1,703.95 and a low of 1,690.69.

Related News

Published : February 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.