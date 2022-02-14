Russia-Ukraine tension, US interest rate hike to pressure SET

"However, the sharp rise in oil price and mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• BBL, KBANK, KTB, SCB, TTB, BLA and THREL will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• IVL, TOP, SPRC, GULF, BANPU, TU, CPF, SPALI, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CPN, CRC, BLA, NER, ITEL, XO, ASK, UBE, FORTH, TH and SNNP are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.