Sun, February 20, 2022

Dog meal sales prove more remunerative for one food vendor

Cooked meals for dogs are selling well in Kanchanaburi province and one vendor, who previously sold curry and rice, is making as much as Bt1,000 a day.

Surachet Kangsri, who invented the recipe for dogs, said he came up with the idea after noticing that buyers of human food from his stall later made meals for their dogs by mixing rice with other food that he had cooked.

"Human food is not good for dogs' health in the long run, so I invented a recipe for dogs using good ingredients, like pork and beef of high quality, to create two recipes," he said.

Once he started selling cooked food for dogs, it became his main source of income, and he quit selling food for humans. He started by using four kilograms of ingredients at the start of each day, but the increased demand for his dog meals now requires on average 10 to 15 kilograms of pork and beef daily.

One plastic box of cooked dog meals sells from Bt15 to Bt50 depending on size, while a pack of frozen meals is priced at Bt60.

Surachet said his products are available at several stalls in Kanchanaburi, and can also be ordered online.

