Russia to boost ties with Thailand on 125th anniversary of relations

Regarding Russia’s standoff with Ukraine, Tomikhin played down the war-mongering rhetoric of US and Western media.

“Rumours started to be floated last year that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine," he said, adding, many people buy those rumours despite repeated denials by Russian officials.

The ambassador also questioned the existence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to this day, even after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and pointed to the Warsaw Pact, created by the Soviet-led bloc as a counter to Nato, which was dissolved in 1991.

The US-led Nato wants to make Ukraine a member, while Moscow sees any move by Kiev to join Nato as crossing a red line

"Nobody wants to see World War III. Because it might be the last World War. If superpowers start using nuclear weapons, it will be the end for everyone. But at the same time, Russia must protect the interests of the country and guarantee stability for the benefit of the Russian people," the ambassador argued.