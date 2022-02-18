Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok camp sealed after 288 workers test positive

A construction camp in Bangkok’s Lak Si district has been sealed after 288 workers there tested positive for Covid-19.

District chief Sombat Kanokthippawan issued a closure order for the Italian-Thai Development construction camp on Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 25, banning entry and exit for 10 days.

The order came after the district office received a hospital report that 96 of 150 workers in Lak Si district had tested positive, with a large number of high-risk contacts in the construction camp.

Last Wednesday, the district office conducted ATK screening followed by RT-PCR tests for Lak Si workers who tested positive. Of the total 845 workers tested, 288 were confirmed infected.

The district office ordered the site owner to transport patients to hospital and separate high-risk contacts from other workers. It also banned movement of workers without authorisation and ordered cleaning and disinfection of the workers’ camp.

High-risk contacts and workers at the camp will be tested again in three days.

 

Bangkok camp sealed after 288 workers test positive Bangkok camp sealed after 288 workers test positive Bangkok camp sealed after 288 workers test positive

Related News

Three construction workers killed in Bangkok scaffold collapse

BMA to open waiting centres if hospital occupancy rates exceed 80%

Covid-19 jabs for 5 to 11-year-olds in Bangkok from mid-Feb

Related News

Published : February 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.