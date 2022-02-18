Bangkok camp sealed after 288 workers test positive

The order came after the district office received a hospital report that 96 of 150 workers in Lak Si district had tested positive, with a large number of high-risk contacts in the construction camp.

Last Wednesday, the district office conducted ATK screening followed by RT-PCR tests for Lak Si workers who tested positive. Of the total 845 workers tested, 288 were confirmed infected.

The district office ordered the site owner to transport patients to hospital and separate high-risk contacts from other workers. It also banned movement of workers without authorisation and ordered cleaning and disinfection of the workers’ camp.

High-risk contacts and workers at the camp will be tested again in three days.