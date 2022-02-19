Bed occupancy still below 50% despite Omicron surge

As of February 16, Covid-19 patients were using 80,756 of a total 174,029 beds available – an occupancy rate of 46.4 per cent. Meanwhile, 93,273 beds were still free.

In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, Covid-19 patients occupied 25,359 of a total 55,369 available beds, a 45.8 per cent occupancy rate.

“February has seen infection rates almost double from January due to the spread of Omicron virus at community level but the number of pneumonia cases has increased only marginally,” said department director-general Dr Somsak Ankasil.

“About 50 new patients have required respirators in February, a 0.1 per cent increase from the previous month. The daily average for [Covid] deaths in February is 23, while in January it was 18.”