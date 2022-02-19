Flaming Jaguar car sparks police investigation in Bangkok

Sutthisan firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flames after around 10 minutes.

The occupants of the car escaped unhurt but revealed details of their trauma to police officers.

The driver told investigators that they were heading towards the Din Daeng Toll Plaza when the powerful smell of diesel fumes suddenly wafted into the cabin. Soon after, smoke appeared and the luxury vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver said the car was not used by other people and was never left parked in suspicious spots.