Sun, February 20, 2022

Flaming Jaguar car sparks police investigation in Bangkok

The driver of a black Jaguar XJL will meet with police today in a bid to explain why the luxury car burst into flames on a Bangkok expressway on Friday.

Traffic police received the report that a car was ablaze on Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, one kilometre from the Din Daeng Toll Plaza.

Sutthisan firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flames after around 10 minutes.

The occupants of the car escaped unhurt but revealed details of their trauma to police officers.

The driver told investigators that they were heading towards the Din Daeng Toll Plaza when the powerful smell of diesel fumes suddenly wafted into the cabin. Soon after, smoke appeared and the luxury vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver said the car was not used by other people and was never left parked in suspicious spots.

The driver will check their car insurance before meeting with police investigators for questioning today.

Expressway Authority of Thailand officers towed the burned-out wreck to Expressway Police Station 1 for further investigation.

 

Published : February 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

