Phang Nga’s Moken village closed to visitors after virus outbreak

Random antigen (ATK) tests among 100 villagers showed 10 have contracted the virus, Surin Islands National Park office announced.

Phang Nga public health officials will test more villagers on February 21-22 to confirm the results, said Athit Khawanjit, chief of Surin Islands National Park.

“Those who have tested positive have been told to stay in home isolation, while officials are monitoring the situation closely and preparing to transport patients who develop severe symptoms to hospitals in the province,” he added.