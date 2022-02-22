Company’s pipeline seal plan expected to end Rayong oil spill crisis

“SPRC reported that there are two leaks at the pipeline about a metre apart. The first leak has already been successfully sealed,” the department’s deputy director-general, Phuripat Theerakulpisut, said on Monday.
“The second leak, which is a 70-centimetre-long tear, will be sealed with specialised triple-ply adhesive tape. The company expected to complete the job in 11 days starting Wednesday, after which the 12,000 litres of oil will be siphoned off the pipe to be properly disposed of.
“The Marine Department and relevant agencies will supervise the operation closely as well as make a video recording for evidence,” he added.
Thousands of litres of oil gushed from an undersea pipeline at SPRC’s single point mooring some 20 kilometres southeast of Rayong’s Map Ta Phut port on January 25. The company was responsible for another oil spill on February 10 as it moved the pipeline to investigate the leak. The second spill caused about 5,000 litres of residual oil in the pipe to gush into the sea.
“After discussions with the company and experts in relevant fields, all parties are 99.9 per cent confident that there will be no third leak, and if there is any we will be able to handle it promptly,” he said.
Phuripat added that the department is gathering evidence to support its complaint filed at Map Ta Phut Police Station on January 26 demanding suitable compensation to affected parties and agencies from SPRC for being responsible for the oil spill off the coast of Rayong. It is also looking into suspending the company’s licence to operate the offshore oil facilities.
Published : February 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
