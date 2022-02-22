Company’s pipeline seal plan expected to end Rayong oil spill crisis

“SPRC reported that there are two leaks at the pipeline about a metre apart. The first leak has already been successfully sealed,” the department’s deputy director-general, Phuripat Theerakulpisut, said on Monday.

“The second leak, which is a 70-centimetre-long tear, will be sealed with specialised triple-ply adhesive tape. The company expected to complete the job in 11 days starting Wednesday, after which the 12,000 litres of oil will be siphoned off the pipe to be properly disposed of.

“The Marine Department and relevant agencies will supervise the operation closely as well as make a video recording for evidence,” he added.