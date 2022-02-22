NHSO’s advice on home isolation for Covid-19 patients

2. Line Official Account @nhso: Patients could add this account which has the menu to fill in the information to enter home isolation. Patients could also ask administration from 8am to 8pm or send to its Facebook’s inbox at https://www.facebook.com/NHSO.Thailand, if they do not know how to enter the information.

3. Scan QR Code at the NHSO website or click to enter the form: Patients could fill in their information and save. After 15 to 20 minutes, they could check which service units are available. After that, they could scan again to verify and wait for service units to send the medical equipment.

NHSO recommends registering with QR Code or website first. They could also add its Line account to fill in the information because they will not have to call. Moreover, patients could call service units directly.

NHSO deputy secretary-general Dr Yupadee Sirisinsuk said that patients with mild symptoms should enter home isolation first. She said the NHSO has sufficient service units to treat home isolation patients and it is finding more service units for patients in the future.