NHSO’s advice on home isolation for Covid-19 patients

1. Call 1330 dial 14: Patients in every province and coverage scheme could contact home isolation service units 24 hours a day without charge. The NHSO has increased the line from 17,000 lines per day to 20,000.
2. Line Official Account @nhso: Patients could add this account which has the menu to fill in the information to enter home isolation. Patients could also ask administration from 8am to 8pm or send to its Facebook’s inbox at https://www.facebook.com/NHSO.Thailand, if they do not know how to enter the information.
3. Scan QR Code at the NHSO website or click to enter the form: Patients could fill in their information and save. After 15 to 20 minutes, they could check which service units are available. After that, they could scan again to verify and wait for service units to send the medical equipment.
NHSO recommends registering with QR Code or website first. They could also add its Line account to fill in the information because they will not have to call. Moreover, patients could call service units directly.
NHSO deputy secretary-general Dr Yupadee Sirisinsuk said that patients with mild symptoms should enter home isolation first. She said the NHSO has sufficient service units to treat home isolation patients and it is finding more service units for patients in the future.
Related News
What the different levels of Covid-19 alert mean for the public
Phuket wants to be pilot province where Covid is an endemic
Nation on Covid level 4 alert amid sharp rise in infections
Home isolation patients with severe symptoms will enter hospitals immediately, or they could contact their service units or 1330 hotline.
Yupadee said that the number of Covid-19 patients is likely to increase as the number of new cases exceeds 18,000 per day, excluding unconfirmed cases from those who have been tested using antigen test kits totalling around 10,000 cases per day.
However, most patients have mild symptoms so the situation is not worse than the previous wave. According to the Ministry of Public Health, vaccinated patients who have taken ATK tests could enter home isolation immediately without RT-PCR test results.
Published : February 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022