RID looks to upgrade crumbling Greater Mae Klong Irrigation Project

RID deputy director-general for Academic Affairs Chalermkiat Kongwichianwat said the department had hired an advisory company to study how to improve the Greater Mae Klong Irrigation Project after he surveyed the area.
The project encompasses an area of 2.42 million rai across Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom and Phetchaburi.
Chalermkiat said there was a problem in water management, especially “water flow”. He said canals and irrigation buildings were also in a dilapidated state as the department could not obtain enough money.
The deputy director-general said the department needed to upgrade everything at once instead of improving one thing at a time. The new project could be approved by 2024.
Chalermkiat admitted the problems were “tough and challenging”, such as water transfer/flow, fresh construction and farmers’ support, but the new project must be carried out. Another problem was that the amount of water was 50 per cent less than the design called for.
Chalermkiat added that farmers who use water have an important role to play in water management and taking care of irrigation buildings. He also asked residents for their cooperation.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
