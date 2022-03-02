SPRC pays 36 Samet fishermen THB45,000 each for oil spill

The company was responsible for thousands of litres of oil leaking into the sea from its underwater pipeline off the coast of Map Ta Phut more than once since January 25, affecting fishery communities and other businesses in Rayong.

Negotiations with 48 fishery groups last week, in which SPRC offered to pay compensation of 30,000 baht to each affected person, ended in rejection, prompting the company to increase the payout to 45,000 baht per person.

The groups had reportedly demanded up to 360,000 baht for each affected fisherman. This calculation is based on 1,000 baht compensation per day for a year.

The compensation paid to the 36 Koh Samet fishermen on Tuesday totalled 1.62 million baht.

SPRC reportedly said the compensation had no obligations attached and that the next round of payments for fishermen in other areas would follow “soon” until every group of Rayong fishermen was compensated.